It wouldn’t be “Weekend Update” if they weren’t covering the latest hirings and firings in the White House.


On Wednesday of this week, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that prominent Trump supporter and former “Apprentice” contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman was departing her White House job, effective Jan. 20, 2018. President Donald Trump personally tweeted thanks to her for her “service,” reportedly in the White House’s Office of Public Liaison.

RELATED: Sean Spicer had a surprising response when asked why Omarosa was hired by President Trump

It was later reported, however, that Maginault Newman had been fired — and responded with obscenities and an attempt to enter the White House residence to talk with Donald Trump when she learned of it. Reportedly, that led to her being escorted out by the Secret Service.

The Secret Service would not confirm that, but they did confirm that Maginault Newman’s security badge had been deactivated. She denied the events as reported and chalked the account up to CNN White House Correspondent April Ryan, who she said had “a personal vendetta.”

All of that makes for great comedy, and “Weekend Update” did not let the opportunity pass.

“It was announced that Omarosa Maginault Newman had been fired from her White House job, whatever the hell that was,” began Michael Che. “My guess is Secretary of the Sunken Place.”

“But Omarosa’s firing did prompt this outcry of support from black women,” said Che, before rolling tape of various television correspondents reacting with laughter and satisfaction at Maginault Newman’s firing, including Robin Roberts saying “Bye, Felicia.”

Roberts’ jab came in response to Maginault Newman’s claim on “Good Morning America” that she had a “story to tell.” This week, she told Michael Strahan:

As the only African-American woman in this White House, as a senior staff and assistant to the president, I have seen things that made me feel uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally. That has affected my community and my people. And when I can tell my story, it is a profound story that I know the world will want to hear.

In response, Roberts said “I’m sure she’ll be selling that story. Bye, Felicia.”

To close the bit, “SNL’s” Leslie Jones came in as “Omarosa,” insisting upon a “retraction” because she “left that job by choice.”

“That’s right. I quit. I deactivated my ID card,” said Jones. “I changed the locks on my own office. I escorted myself off the premises. And then I threw myself into the bushes … You can’t throw me out, because I quit!”

Patrick McMahon About the author:
Patrick is a content editor for Rare.
Advertisement