10 of the worst hurricanes in American history

As the toll in lives and damages rises from Hurricane Harvey, it is quickly becoming one of the most damaging storms on record.

RELATED: A man cries on the air while speaking to his father for the first time since Harvey struck

Here are 10 other massive hurricanes that have struck the United States in the last 100 years.

To help people affected by Hurricane Harvey, you can make donations via the American Red Cross here.

1. Hurricane Katrina, 2005

Katrina struck both Florida and the central Gulf Coast. Unlike other hurricanes, though, Katrina’s second strike was the heavier blow. Its huge size created a mammoth storm surge – approximately 28 feet of sea water swept into southern Mississippi.





New Orleans was the hardest hit, as 80 percent of the city was flooded and more than 1,500 people were killed.

2. Galveston Hurricane, 1900

Hurricane Harvey made landfall close to the site of the deadliest hurricane in U.S. history – the Galveston Hurricane of 1900.

The Category 4 storm had wind gusts over 120 miles per hour, and reportedly killed between 8,000 and 12,000 people. More than 3,000 homes were destroyed and damage was estimated at over $30 million in 1900 dollars.

As a result, the city leaders raised the city by as much as 17 feet and built a 10 mile long seawall.

3. Miami Hurricane

Before there was a meteorologist on every channel – in fact, before there were channels – people weren’t as familiar with hurricane patterns. So when the eye of a hurricane passed overhead in 1926, Miami residents thought the storm had ended. Unfortunately, what followed was a 10-foot storm surge that rolled over Miami Beach.

In total, flooding from the storm killed 372 people and did more than $100 million in damages (more than $100 billion in today’s dollars).

4. Hurricane Andrew, 1992

Andrew was small in size, but extremely powerful, crashing into the southeastern Florida coast as a Category 5 storm. The intense winds caused catastrophic damage, destroying or damaging approximately 127,000 homes.

Andrew’s total cost was $26.5 billion, mostly in Dade County, Fla. At the time, it was the most costly natural disaster in U.S. history.

5. Hurricane Camille, 1969

Before Hurricane Katrina, there was Hurricane Camille, which devastated the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The exact wind speeds in Camille will never be known, as all wind-measuring instruments near the core of the storm were destroyed. The storm surge of 24 feet in southern Mississippi set a U.S. record that would later be surpassed by Katrina.

More than 140 people died in Mississippi as a result of Camille’s landfall, and another 113 perished in Virginia from flash flooding after the storm had moved inland.

6. Southeast Florida/Lake Okeechobee Hurricane, 1928

This Category 5 hurricane landed near West Palm Beach and destroyed more than 1,700 homes through sheer wind power. Then, the storm surge swept into Lake Okeechobee and raised water levels by 15 feet, sweeping away even more homes. At least 2,500 people drowned, but it’s possible this number is as high as 3,000.

7. Labor Day Hurricane, 1935

Based on a pressure of 892 millibars at landfall in the Florida Keys, the Category 5 Labor Day hurricane of 1935 is the most intense hurricane on record to hit the United States. According to NOAA, maximum sustained winds at landfall were estimated to be 185 mph with storm surge reaching 20 feet. More than 400 people were killed.

8. Hurricane Sandy, 2012

Florida and the Gulf Coast aren’t the only places hit by hurricanes. Sandy rolled over coastal New Jersey and New York, damaging or destroying 650,000 homes.

Around 8.5 million customers in the Northeast lost power due to the winds from Sandy, and the damage estimate is $65 billion, making it the second-costliest hurricane in United States history.

9. New England Hurricane, 1938

The New England states usually get big weather in the form of nor’easters, but in September 1938, they were slammed with one of the biggest hurricanes on record.

Wind gusts of over 180 miles per hour were recorded at the Blue Hill Observatory south of Boston. Providence, R.I., experienced terrible flooding as the tide, even inside the city, rose to almost 14 feet.

Damage exceeded $306 million, and 256 people were killed.

10. Hurricane Charley, 2004

Charley, a Category 4 hurricane, ravaged much of Florida in August, 2004. Its small, but intense eyewall swept through the cities of Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte, before slicing northeast through central and northeast Florida, whipping strong winds through the heart of the Florida Peninsula.

At the time, it was second-costliest hurricane in U.S. history, with damage estimated around $15 billion (2004 dollars). Charley was directly responsible for 10 deaths in the U.S.