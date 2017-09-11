An astronaut’s pictures from space show just how monstrous Hurricane Irma was

After sharing mind-boggling images of Hurricane Harvey’s impact in Texas a few weeks ago, NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik has taken to his Twitter account to do the same for Hurricane Irma’s devastating hit on the Caribbean as it plows into Florida.
According to CNET, the ISS commander’s grim footage is taken from approximately 260 miles above Earth.
Some of his most shocking photos involve two comparisons of Turks and Caicos before and after Hurricane Irma’s wrath.
Bresnik snapped this next shot on Sept. 7, just after the Category 5 storm and its record-breaking 185-mph winds devastated Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Turks and Caicos.
Two days later, the NASA astronaut captured Hurricane Jose creeping up near Irma.
RELATED: Rescuers arrive for manatees stranded on a beach by Irma
And here’s Hurricane Irma plowing toward Florida on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Since then, Irma has been downgraded from Category 5 to a tropical storm, but only after taking at least five lives in Florida.
The storm killed more than 35 people in the Caribbean.
RELATED: Residents report hearing noises as Hurricane Irma’s powerful winds take out three construction cranes