Scientists made a breakthrough discovery while comparing the eyes of 17 sharks

We think National Geographic said it best:

“Sharks may be able to smell blood from miles away, but they probably don’t know how red it is.”

A study out of Australia suggests sharks are color-blind.

Scientists examined the eyes of 17 sharks captured off the continent’s eastern and western coasts. No cone cells were found in 10 of the species, while only one type of cone cell was present in the remaining seven.





Cone cells are what help eyes distinguish colors. This lack of cone cells led scientists to believe that most, if not all, species of sharks are color-blind.