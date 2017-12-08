Sean Hannity is claiming that former President Barack Obama has a “sick, pathetic and twisted” obsession with President Donald Trump.

During the broadcast of his show, “Hannity,” Thursday, the Fox News host blasted “no class Obama” for launching a new attack against the president when he warned the United States of America could turn into 1930s Germany.





Sean Hannity Blasts President Obama's 'Sick, Pathetic, and Twisted' Obsession With Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/oMHZZeJExq — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) December 8, 2017

Earlier this week, as Rare previously reported, the former president spoke at the Economic Club of Chicago and said there is danger in “grow(ing) complacent. We have to tend to this garden of democracy, or else things could fall apart quickly.”

“That’s what happened in Germany in the 1930s, which, despite the democracy of the Weimar Republic and centuries of high-level cultural and scientific achievements, Adolph Hitler rose to dominate,” Obama continued. “Sixty million people died. . . .So, you’ve got to pay attention. And vote.”

Hannity took issue with Obama’s speech and labeled it another “far left” attack on President Trump, saying that it was “very cute, very clever, comparing the president, in a subtle way, to Hitler and Nazis.”

“The former president is obviously sick, pathetic, and twisted in this obsession with President Trump. It’s kind of like everyone in the media,” Hannity continued. “Every single chance Obama gets, whether it be here or at home, overseas it doesn’t matter, he’s trashing, trying to undermine the president. Maybe he can’t get over the fact that his record was atrocious. Maybe he needs to take his own advice and accept the results of the election.”

He also said that Obama should have handled his White House exit the way former President George W. Bush did, saying that “George W. Bush never criticized [Barack Obama] – not one time after he left office.”

