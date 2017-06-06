Sean Hannity rips “Clinton News Network” CNN over what he calls its “massive credibility crisis”

Sean Hannity has been fighting plenty of his own battles recently, including his seeming obsession with the death of Seth Rich that drove away a handful of advertisers from his show.

Hannity has a few favorite targets, with rival CNN being chief among them. And on Monday, the Fox News commentator went on the attack against what he calls the “destroy Trump media.”

Question of the Day: Does CNN have any credibility left? #Hannity — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 6, 2017

He started the slam session with CNN’s Reza Aslan, who got so outraged last weekend over a tweet sent out by President Trump immediately following the London terrorist attack that he called the president a “piece of s**t” on Twitter. The host of the “Believer” show later apologized for it.





Hannity then moved on to an allegation that CNN staged footage from London to make Muslims look sympathetic for a report on the aftermath of the terror attack.

“It’s almost like quiet on the set, quiet on the set. Ready? Fake news, three, two, one, action,” Hannity said to guest Michelle Malkin, imitating a movie director. “You can see it all. It’s hilarious if it weren’t so sick.”

CNN denied staging the footage.

This is nonsense. Police let demonstrators through the cordon to show their signs. CNN along with other media simply filmed them doing so. — CNN International PR (@CNNPRUK) June 5, 2017

Malkin told Hannity’s audience that the mainstream media is determined to push an agenda favored by “liberal elites and particularly jihadist apologists.”

Hannity calls the media’s treatment of Trump “extremely one-sided, ideological, mean-spirited and often downright nasty.”

“Now, one network has been particularly unfair in their coverage of the administration,” Hannity continued, “and we are- once again we’re going to do their job and call them out.

“There is a massive credibility crisis at the Clinton News Network. And that is tonight’s mini-monologue.”