Sean Hannity smashes “illusion” of Republicans and Democrats coming together after emotional baseball game

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity watched Republicans and Democrats come together on the baseball diamond Thursday night for the Congressional Baseball Game that followed Wednesday morning’s frightening shooting as the Republican team practiced at a ball field in Alexandria, Virginia.

After the game at Nationals Park, both sides shook hands and remained on the field for some time in what seemed to be a rare genuine moment between the two extremely divided parties.





Hannity, however, isn’t buying it.

He opened his show Thursday night with a cynical take: “With all due respect, I’m not buying this national kumbaya moment. It’s not true, it’s not real, and it’s an outright illusion.”

Hannity then continued to politicize the shooting by saying the that the “divisive rhetoric” and “vile hatred” of the left are only going to get worse and worse. Hannity believes multiple forces are working to stop President Trump’s agenda.

“Democrats, liberals, the media, they will not stop until they absolutely destroy this president’s agenda,” Hannity said.

That wasn’t all from Hannity, who then went on a veritable rampage of the president’s supposed enemies that he calls the “Destroy Trump Media.” Hannity bashed MSNBC and CNN commentators such as Mika Brzezinski, Brian Williams, Chris Matthews, Van Jones, Don Lemon and Anderson Cooper.

Then Hannity attacked Democratic leaders like Chuck Schumer, Tom Perez, Maxine Watters and Nancy Pelosi.

“And Democrats? Well, they have made it a priority to attack, delegitimize, dehumanize the president pretty much on a daily basis,” Hannity said. “Democrats, the left, the ‘destroy-Trump media,’ you know what? They hate this president. They will do now, say anything, to delegitimize and destroy him.

“The left objectifies Republicans, especially conservatives, into something we are not and they know the truth, yet the contribute to this atmosphere where… we’re not even human!” the fired-up Hannity said during his monologue.