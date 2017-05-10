Sean Spicer reportedly had an interesting way of avoiding reporters after news broke that James Comey had been fired

According to reports, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer hid in the bushes to avoid reporters and their questions after news broke that President Donald Trump had fired Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey.

The Washington Post reported that Spicer hid in the bushes for “several minutes” in an apparent effort to avoid reporters Tuesday at the White House.

The press secretary finally left the shrubs and agreed to answer questions only if he wasn’t being filmed

“Just turn the lights off. Turn the lights off,” he demanded.





After his demands were met, he then proceeded to answer questions and say that it wasn’t Trump’s decision to fire Comey. He asserted that after an investigation by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and a recommendation from Attorney General Jeff Sessions Trump decided to follow the recommendation and fire the director.

“It was mostly him,” Spicer said, referring to Rosenstein, who was confirmed two weeks ago and began a probe into Comey, apparently unbeknownst to the president.

He then corrected himself saying that he “shouldn’t say that,” adding that it was no one from the White House but rather a Department of Justice decision.

After that, Spicer pushed all questions toward the Department of Justice, refusing even to answer whether or not Sessions had a hand in the investigation.