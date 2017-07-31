Sean Spicer has left the White House, but that doesn’t mean he’s leaving the spotlight

It appears that Sean Spicer’s short-lived and controversial time as the White House press secretary just might have launched him into a multimedia career.

Page Six reports that Spicer is meeting with all the major TV and news networks, with the exception of CNN, with the expectation of landing a big job. Spicer has reportedly met with CBS last week and with a “whole slew” of people at NBC, including President of NBC News Noah Oppenheim.

Page Six also says he met with Fox News and ABC News. The report also claims ABC offered Spicer the opportunity to compete on “Dancing with the Stars.”





“Spicer has met with everyone except CNN — for obvious reasons,” a TV insider told Page Six. “Everybody wants to get the first interview with him; he’s a huge booking right now — but Sean’s got his own agenda, and he’s first looking for a big TV job.”

RELATED: A White House insider gives a obscenity-laden interview about the infighting on Pennsylvania Avenue

Spicer has already met with multiple agents about potential TV appearances, a possible book deal and lucrative speaking appearances. He’s being courted by top Hollywood agencies like CAA, WME and UTA, according to Page Six.

And that’s not all. Spicer reportedly met with author and MSNBC senior political analyst Mark Halperin on Wednesday, dining in a private area at the restaurant Marta in Manhattan. A source told Page Six that Halperin is working on a book about the first 45 days of President Trump’s administration.

RELATED: Sean Spicer goes out with a bang and serenades the press corps with a rousing rendition of “I Will Survive” in this hysterical mash-up

Another source chimed in that Spicer and Halperin “go back a long way,” and that the former press secretary also sought career and book-publishing advice from the seasoned reporter and editor.

Spicer told White House reporters this week that no deals, book or TV, have been confirmed, adding, “This is the phase where you just say ‘hi’ to everybody.”

It certainly looks like America hasn’t seen the last of Sean Spicer.