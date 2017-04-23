Rare News

See the Playboy and Hooters girl “consultants” the N-word-using Florida senator hired for his PAC

Article will continue after advertisement

A newspaper is reporting that a Florida state senator who resigned this week after using a racial slur hired a former Hooters “calendar girl” and a Playboy model with no political experience to be consultants for his political action committee last year.

AP photo/Steve Cannon, archive

The Miami Herald reports Saturday that state records show that Frank Artiles’ PAC, Veterans for Conservative Principals, had paid former Hooters model Heather Thomas $2,000 and former Playboy model Brittney Singletary $1,500. They were listed as consultants.


Selfies at work are never a good idea 🙅🏼☕️📋📰 #floridahouseofrepresentatives

A post shared by Heather Thomas (@heatherthomas926) on

☀️Happy 1st day of summer☀️www.hotcheeksbikini.com

A post shared by Heather Thomas (@heatherthomas926) on

We don't know them all, but we owe them all 🇺🇸🗽🔔 #happymemorialday

A post shared by Heather Thomas (@heatherthomas926) on

Fuck with me 💥🔫💁🏼

A post shared by Heather Thomas (@heatherthomas926) on

Artiles’ political consultant David Custin refused to answer the paper’s questions. Singletary said she did fundraising for the PAC. Thomas declined to comment.

Facebook/Brittney Lynn Singletary
Facebook/Brittney Lynn Singletary

RELATED: Watch CNN’s Brooke Baldwin shut it down when man uses the N-word on live TV

Artiles, a Republican, resigned Friday after he used vulgarities and a variation of the N-word in a barroom conversation with two black colleagues earlier in the week.

Editor’s note: at the beginning of this article’s curation, Brittney Lynn Singletary’s social media pages were active. During the process, however, her Facebook account was deactivated, and her Instagram was made private.

Associated Press | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement