See the Playboy and Hooters girl “consultants” the N-word-using Florida senator hired for his PAC

A newspaper is reporting that a Florida state senator who resigned this week after using a racial slur hired a former Hooters “calendar girl” and a Playboy model with no political experience to be consultants for his political action committee last year.

The Miami Herald reports Saturday that state records show that Frank Artiles’ PAC, Veterans for Conservative Principals, had paid former Hooters model Heather Thomas $2,000 and former Playboy model Brittney Singletary $1,500. They were listed as consultants.





Selfies at work are never a good idea 🙅🏼☕️📋📰 #floridahouseofrepresentatives A post shared by Heather Thomas (@heatherthomas926) on Oct 13, 2015 at 9:08am PDT

☀️Happy 1st day of summer☀️www.hotcheeksbikini.com A post shared by Heather Thomas (@heatherthomas926) on Jun 20, 2016 at 1:17pm PDT

We don't know them all, but we owe them all 🇺🇸🗽🔔 #happymemorialday A post shared by Heather Thomas (@heatherthomas926) on May 30, 2016 at 12:56pm PDT

Fuck with me 💥🔫💁🏼 A post shared by Heather Thomas (@heatherthomas926) on Nov 4, 2015 at 1:04pm PST

Artiles’ political consultant David Custin refused to answer the paper’s questions. Singletary said she did fundraising for the PAC. Thomas declined to comment.

RELATED: Watch CNN’s Brooke Baldwin shut it down when man uses the N-word on live TV

Artiles, a Republican, resigned Friday after he used vulgarities and a variation of the N-word in a barroom conversation with two black colleagues earlier in the week.

Editor’s note: at the beginning of this article’s curation, Brittney Lynn Singletary’s social media pages were active. During the process, however, her Facebook account was deactivated, and her Instagram was made private.