Rare News

See what life after presidency is like for the former leaders of the free world

Article will continue after advertisement

Most presidents fulfill one or two terms, then are either defeated in re-election or retire.

So what’s life like for a person who’s been the leader of the free world? Some presidents retire to a life outside of the public eye. Many have published their memoirs. Others use the prominence afforded by the presidency to continue or even improve their work.

RELATED: Hillary Clinton jabs President Trump on Twitter over the immigration ban, but Kellyanne Conway pushes back

We take a look at the last three presidents and see what they have accomplished since leaving office.


Brian Boenau, Rare Staff | Posted on
Advertisement
Advertisement