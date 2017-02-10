See what life after presidency is like for the former leaders of the free world

Most presidents fulfill one or two terms, then are either defeated in re-election or retire.

So what’s life like for a person who’s been the leader of the free world? Some presidents retire to a life outside of the public eye. Many have published their memoirs. Others use the prominence afforded by the presidency to continue or even improve their work.

RELATED: Hillary Clinton jabs President Trump on Twitter over the immigration ban, but Kellyanne Conway pushes back

We take a look at the last three presidents and see what they have accomplished since leaving office.



