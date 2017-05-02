She left a note saying she’d be back soon, but she never came home — now police have found her body

A teen from York County, S.C., left a note Friday morning saying she would be back soon. Three days later, she was found dead in a creek in a wooded area.

The body has been identified as 18-year-old Jamie Lee Magras, whose family reported her missing Friday when she didn’t come home in five hours like she said she would, WSOC-TV reported.

Police announced that there search had come to an end on Monday.





“It’s not the outcome that anybody wanted from this,” York County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Faris said at a press conference Monday afternoon.

Although an autopsy has yet to take place, police do not suspect foul play and are calling Magras’ death an unfortunate incident. Her parents did say that she took medication to prevent seizures.

Magras was a senior at Northwestern High School and was going to graduate this spring.