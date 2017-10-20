She says an airline agreed to accommodate her leg injury but didn’t keep their promise

A 20-year-old Massachusetts woman who has been fighting a rare disease said an airline failed to fulfill its promise to accommodate her after a recent leg surgery.

The surgery was the 14th for Jacynda Pena, who has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. Her symptoms include loose joints, stretchy skin and abnormal scar formation, which causes her to be in chronic pain at times.

A woman with a rare disability claims Frontier Airlines mistreated her on a flight from Providence to Orlando. The airlines says the allegations are all false. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/PnpYIv7fqO — Malini Basu (@WFXTMalini) October 20, 2017

“It’s a big surgery,” she told Boston25News. “I’m not willing to ruin it on a flight.”

Pena said she called the carrier repeatedly in the days before the flight to make sure she was accommodated with an extra free seat.

“They told me I would have a full row,” she said. “That I could stretch my leg out.”

But when she arrived, she said, that wasn’t the case.

“They made me feel so small — what I was going through didn’t matter,” she said.

Doctors had told Pena that she would need to keep her leg straight, but she claimed Frontier Airlines forced her into a cramped spot. Eventually she was moved to the first row, but she claimed she still had her foot touching the bulkhead.

Pena said the flight attendant wasn’t helpful.