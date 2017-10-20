She says an airline agreed to accommodate her leg injury but didn’t keep their promise

A 20-year-old Massachusetts woman who has been fighting a rare disease said an airline failed to fulfill its promise to accommodate her after a recent leg surgery.
RELATED: A family says that they were kicked off an airplane over a birthday cake, but JetBlue is telling a different story
The surgery was the 14th for Jacynda Pena, who has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. Her symptoms include loose joints, stretchy skin and abnormal scar formation, which causes her to be in chronic pain at times.
Her family bought her Frontier Airlines plane tickets for a trip from Providence, Rhode Island, to Orlando, Florida, where relatives live.
“It’s a big surgery,” she told Boston25News. “I’m not willing to ruin it on a flight.”
Pena said she called the carrier repeatedly in the days before the flight to make sure she was accommodated with an extra free seat.
“They told me I would have a full row,” she said. “That I could stretch my leg out.”
But when she arrived, she said, that wasn’t the case.
“They made me feel so small — what I was going through didn’t matter,” she said.
RELATED: What do airline passengers complain about the most?
Doctors had told Pena that she would need to keep her leg straight, but she claimed Frontier Airlines forced her into a cramped spot. Eventually she was moved to the first row, but she claimed she still had her foot touching the bulkhead.
Pena said the flight attendant wasn’t helpful.