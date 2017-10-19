She went to a pumpkin patch and left with a serious illness — don’t let it happen to you

A California woman is recovering after she got a bad bacterial infection when she was bitten by a tick during a trip to a pumpkin patch.

Jennifer Velasquez said she was wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch when she was bitten by a tick two years ago, The Sacramento Bee reported. The tick was infected by Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

She posted a photo of the rash to her Facebook page last week, saying that, “I couldn’t walk, my whole body was in pain, my hair fell out, and I almost died.”





And while the bite and the infection that followed happened two years ago, she posted the photo this month after seeing photos of families going to fall activities to remind them to cover up during outings and do a tick check after the trip, The Bee reported.

So what should people look for when it comes to Rocky Mountain spotted fever?

The Mayo Clinic says symptoms include:

High fever

Chills

Severe headache

Muscle aches

nausea and vomiting

Confusion or other neurological changes

Distinctive rash

And while Velasquez said to be careful and not mimic the mistake she made by wearing flip flops to a pumpkin patch, she said not to avoid going just to prevent a tick bite, The Bee reported.

