She won’t be teaching (or coaching) now that investigators know her dirty little secret

A California teacher and head cheer coach has been arrested on suspicion that she engaged in sex acts with students and sent off illicit messages to pupils.

Samantha Lee Ciotta, 32, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon following an investigation that authorities say yielded evidence that the English teacher was engaged in an improper relationship with a student. Police in Beaumont, California began investigating the allegations after they received a tip, the Los Angeles Times reports.

In a statement, a member of the Beaumont Police Department noted “During the investigation the victim recently disclosed to detectives there has been unlawful sexual intercourse occurring for the past few months by a teacher who works at the Beaumont High School.” Police also report that the teacher was placed on administrative leave when the investigation began. Detectives believe that there may be other victims.





Authorities claim to have gathered evidence of “inappropriate communications between the teacher and student through various messaging platforms.”

Ciotta’s Facebook shows multiple picture of her and a young boy who appears to be her son. Though she has been married, her social media account lists her as single.

Update: since publication, Ciotta has deleted her Facebook account.