Sheer chaos amid constant gunfire seen as Las Vegas police release bodycam footage

Chaos unfolded as police searched for the origin of a barrage of bullets raining down on thousands, a scene captured by body camera video released by Las Vegas police Tuesday night.

Amid a cacophony of sirens, machine-gun-like fire and screams, police frantically try to get concertgoers to run for safety, shouting for people to “Get down! Go that way! Go that way!”

“They’re shooting right at us!” someone screams.

The dramatic video of Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas came from the first officers who responded to the scene. In it, officers take up strategic positions outside the concert as rapid bursts of gunfire flare in the background. They take cover near their police cruisers on Las Vegas Boulevard. One officer gets struck by gunfire.





Police released less than a minute of footage that was edited from several different bodycams.

The shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, was found dead in his hotel room. Fifty-nine people died in the attack and more than 500 others were wounded.

Paddock had set up cameras inside and outside his room, police say, including a camera looking out of the hotel door peephole. One camera was set up in the hotel hallway on a service cart, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said.

“I anticipate he was looking for anybody coming to take him into custody,” Lombardo said.