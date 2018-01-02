Former Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke was temporarily blocked from posting on Twitter after users complained that three of his tweets violated the company’s terms of service, according to CNN.





The former sheriff was put into a read-only mode until he deleted the offending tweets, which appeared to call for violence against the media.

In one now-deleted tweet, Clark wrote, “When LYING LIB MEDIA makes up MAKE NEWS to smear me, the ANTIDOTE is to go right at them. Punch them in the nose & MAKE THEM TASTE THEIR OWN BLOOD. Nothing gets a bully like LYING LIB MEDIA”S attention better than to give them a taste of their own blood #neverbackdown.”

The tweet also featured an image showing President Donald Trump’s face photoshopped over a wrestler’s face who is holding another wrestler with CNN photoshopped over their face. Clarke’s face is photoshopped on a third wrestler who is kicking “CNN” in the face.

According to CNN, Clark violated Twitter’s rule that states a person “may not make specific threats of violence or wish for the serious physical harm, death, or disease of an individual or group of people.”

Clarke did not respond to CNN’s request for a comment, but he later tweeted that he’s “winning” because a liberal had complained about his tweet.

“I know I’m winning. Some snowflake lib made a complaint to Twitter because of my earlier tweet about black kids being exploited by lefty failed policies at Ballou High School. I said in my tweet, this CRAP is criminal. Twitter said no violation of rules. Diaper change time,” he tweeted after he was unblocked by Twitter.

I know I’m winning. Some snowflake lib made a complaint to Twitter because of my earlier tweet about black kids being exploited by lefty failed policies at Ballou High School. I said in my tweet, this CRAP is criminal. Twitter said no violation of rules. Diaper change time. pic.twitter.com/ayf7hGGfgQ — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) December 31, 2017

Clarke, an avid Trump supporter, said in May that he was going to join the Trump administration as an assistant secretary in Department of Homeland Security, serving as a liaison with law enforcement; however, in June the DHS said in a statement to CNN that Clark was no longer being considered for the position. Currently, he works with the super PAC America First Action. The PAC works to elect pro-Trump candidates.

