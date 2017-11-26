Reports have surfaced Sunday afternoon on the East Coast that a shooting at an upstate New York mall occurred, forcing numerous shoppers to “leave in droves,” as one person on scene put it.
The Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown, N.Y., had to be evacuated around 3:15 p.m. today, according to NBC New York.
An American Eagle store was where the shooting was first reported. The situation was initially described as a possible active shooter situation.
Some reports have said that two people were injured, but whether that was due to being shot or being injured upon evacuating is unclear at this time.
Shoppers on scene took some photos of the massive state police and emergency response. Cary Abbott, NBC reported, said that he saw people “leaving in droves.” Abbott snapped the photo you see above and posted it on Instagram.
Additional video posted on Instagram showed the police response inside the mall.
This is a developing story and situation.