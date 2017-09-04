Silent no more? Obama reportedly expected to speak out against Trump’s DACA decision

Former President Barack Obama is expected to speak out against President Donald Trump’s yet-to-be announced decision to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), POLITICO reports.

POLITICO reported Sunday that President Trump was planning on ending DACA with a six-month delay, which would give Congress a chance to step in and take legislative action.

According to the publication, a person close to Obama said that the former president plans on making a statement about DACA on Facebook and linking it to Twitter after the president’s announcement, which is expected on Tuesday.

Obama has stayed silent on most issues following his departure from the White House, but he had said during his last news conference as president that he would speak up if the DREAMer’s program was attacked.

“The notion that we would just arbitrarily or because of politics punish those kids when they didn’t do something themselves … would merit my speaking out,” he said during the news conference.

Until there’s an official announcement from the White House on the program, Trump’s decision could still change so the person who spoke to POLITICO stressed that the “statement [Obama has] prepared in case of an attack on DACA could change.”

Almost 800,000 people who were brought to the United States as children have benefitted from DACA.