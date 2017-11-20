In an expletive-filled video, Snoop Dogg ripped into Donald Trump over his recent remarks about LaVar Ball and Marshawn Lynch.

The rapper showed a news clip discussing Donald Trump’s tweets demanding that the NFL suspend the Oakland Raiders player, after which Snoop launched into his heated tirade.





Snoop called Trump “garbage” and a “piece of s**t” and praised Ball for speaking out against the president, reported TMZ.

Warning: This video contains foul language.

“LaVar Ball. Good lookin’ out. I wouldn’t have thanked the motherf**ker either,” he said.

In response to Trump’s criticism about Lynch’s apparent protest, the rapper had this to say:

“Let’s suspend your ass motherf**ker … [Mexicans are] the homies.”

Snoop declared that Americans should be ashamed for electing Trump as president, and announced, “He ain’t [my president].”

The vulgar take down came on the heels of President Trump’s comments after a Mexico-hosted game between the Raiders and New England Patriots. The NFL running back was photographed sitting during the U.S. national anthem, but standing when Mexico’s was sung.

“Marshawn Lynch of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem. Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down,” he said.

Marshawn Lynch of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem. Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2017

Trump’s tweets were again in the headlines just days before when he rescinded his support for the three UCLA basketball players he allegedly assisted in keeping from Chinese prison. The president doubled down, calling LaVar Ball — father of LiAngelo Ball, one of the three players arrested for shoplifting — “ungrateful” for his response.

“Who? What was [Trump] over there for? Don’t tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out,” Ball said, according to ESPN.

In response, Trump tweeted, “Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail!”

Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017

Shoplifting is a very big deal in China, as it should be (5-10 years in jail), but not to father LaVar. Should have gotten his son out during my next trip to China instead. China told them why they were released. Very ungrateful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017

Last Wednesday morning, he tweeted, “Do you think the three UCLA Basketball Players will say thank you President Trump? They were headed for 10 years in jail!” The players — LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill — did exactly that during a press conference, but it seems the elder Ball wasn’t in agreement with his son, LiAngelo. They’ve since been suspended from the team indefinitely since returning from Shanghai, according to ESPN.

Snoop Dogg is a well-known Trump opponent. In early 2017, he appeared in a shocking music video where he was seen pointing a gun at a clown version of Trump and pulling the trigger. Instead of a bullet, a cartoonish flag that says “BANG” comes out of the gun. Months later, the rapper topped his action by releasing the cover art of his latest album, which featured the rapper standing in a morgue next to a corpse with the American flag and a name tag that reads “Trump” draped over it.