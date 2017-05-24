Social media users responded in epic fashion after a sinkhole opened in front of Trump’s Florida resort

On Monday, a 4′ by 4′ sinkhole opened in front of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

According to the town of Palm Beach, the sinkhole was most likely due to a newly installed water main. The sinkhole caused traffic delays in front of the resort, which has been dubbed the”Winter White House,” and was being monitored by crews from the City of West Palm Beach Public Utilities.

Although sinkholes are a common problem in Florida, that didn’t stop the internet from responding to the news with more than a few jokes at the president’s expense.





There were references to God:

"Give us a sign, God."

[sinkhole appears in front of Mar-A-Lago]

"Hm, can't be sure that's anything."https://t.co/oTrfQkYBxR — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) May 22, 2017

@EricLiptonNYT #Resistance #TrumpSinkHole I think that God has a sense of humor during all of this. We needed a laugh, and it was given. — CynthiaB #RESIST 👽 (@BurnettCynthia) May 23, 2017

I was hoping God was going to suck 45 into the holy Western Wall when he put his arm in-between the stones. Instead… #sinkhole https://t.co/dTCbORuA64 — Glinda Goodwitch (@twinkletwisted) May 22, 2017

And, Satan:

Passersby reported hearing Satan say "Its time to come home son." #TrumpSinkhole https://t.co/cjdlO5l4zb — Megan Scarborough (@fascisthunter1) May 22, 2017

Tax dollars:

And, of course, Russia:

"So what if my sinkhole goes right to the Kremlin, that doesn't prove anything!" #trumpsinkhole #Trump — Lance Van Zanax (@LanceVanZanax) May 22, 2017

