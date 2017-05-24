Social media users responded in epic fashion after a sinkhole opened in front of Trump’s Florida resort

On Monday, a 4′ by 4′ sinkhole opened in front of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
According to the town of Palm Beach, the sinkhole was most likely due to a newly installed water main. The sinkhole caused traffic delays in front of the resort, which has been dubbed the”Winter White House,” and was being monitored by crews from the City of West Palm Beach Public Utilities.
Although sinkholes are a common problem in Florida, that didn’t stop the internet from responding to the news with more than a few jokes at the president’s expense.
