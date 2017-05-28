Soldiers kicked off the Indy 500 with a helicopter entrance and flag delivery you won’t want to miss

Soldiers graced the Indianapolis 500 with an entrance to remember on Sunday, as they rappelled down from a helicopter and hand-delivered an American flag on Memorial Day Weekend.

What a way to begin one of the most famous races in the world.

WRTV posted the video on Facebook with the message, “This was something pretty cool.

The green flag was delivered to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway by soldiers rappelling down from a helicopter.”





While the only flag we saw was an American one, we’ll let it slide.

The video has already been shared more than 1,000 times.