Rudolph the red-nosed… breast?
The holiday costume no one asked for but which exists nonetheless is raising the internet’s eyebrows, sparking some commenters online to say “we deserve a plague” because of it.
Although we already knew this whatever-you-want-to-call-it has been going on for a couple of years, as Instagram photos and time stamps show, it hasn’t gone away.
Yeah, #christmasboob and #reindeerboob are hashtags that exist in real life.
As we close out 2014 we at Industry Lyfe Would like to thank you for starting this journey with us and continuing to grow with us… #ReindeerBoob
Overall, the consensus about this trend on social media has, mercifully, been negative, but there are still those who think it’s great.
One person said it was “too much.”
Another said she hoped she personally knew no one who would do this.
A third person said the mere thought of #reindeerboob makes them regret life.
There were also those issuing warnings without comment.
Finally, someone said the human race deserves a plague for this.
But as we said, there were people who seem to think this outfit is fit for an ugly sweater gathering.
There are #reindeerboob tutorials.
There are people in the “we need to make this a Christmas tradition” camp.
And there are people warning not to be invited to parties, as they might wear this.
To those who still think this a good idea, take a moment to reflect on what you’ve done: