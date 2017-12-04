Rudolph the red-nosed… breast?

The holiday costume no one asked for but which exists nonetheless is raising the internet’s eyebrows, sparking some commenters online to say “we deserve a plague” because of it.





Although we already knew this whatever-you-want-to-call-it has been going on for a couple of years, as Instagram photos and time stamps show, it hasn’t gone away.

Yeah, #christmasboob and #reindeerboob are hashtags that exist in real life.

At our Christmas party. #bjscabanabar #bestie #christmasboob #uglysweater #merrychristmas A post shared by Ratchet Barbie (@tiffany_carlo) on Dec 20, 2015 at 8:30pm PST

#murraychristmas #showbiz #reindeerboob A post shared by Dandy Dillinger (@dandydillinger) on Dec 19, 2015 at 7:56pm PST

Overall, the consensus about this trend on social media has, mercifully, been negative, but there are still those who think it’s great.

One person said it was “too much.”

I can’t deal with the one boob reindeer thing I just can’t to much — Serena ♡ (@Serennaa) December 4, 2017

Another said she hoped she personally knew no one who would do this.

That’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen. If I see you with your boob decorated as a damn reindeer….. I hope I don’t personally know you — Deanna Cruise (@CruiseDeanna) December 3, 2017

A third person said the mere thought of #reindeerboob makes them regret life.

i wanted to challenge myself like "what's the ugliest christmas sweater i can think of," immediately remembered the one that has a hole cut in it so your boob hangs out and you make it look like a reindeer, now i regret my life — buried in watagoro ❅ like snow (@NAGIYORIS) December 2, 2017

There were also those issuing warnings without comment.

As the holiday season is quickly approaching, I want to warn you all about Reindeerboob. No questions, just be aware — Bah Goombug 🚂🎁🎁 (@Goomuin) December 2, 2017

Finally, someone said the human race deserves a plague for this.

We deserve a plague. pic.twitter.com/Q5vuvNlslX — Kayla Kringle (@VixenRogue) December 3, 2017

But as we said, there were people who seem to think this outfit is fit for an ugly sweater gathering.

There are #reindeerboob tutorials.

📹 The ugly one boob Christmas reindeer sweater tutorial! DOn’t forget to subscribe to my channel on… https://t.co/FlM6P8DpCP — Davison (@DavisonVideo) December 3, 2017

There are people in the “we need to make this a Christmas tradition” camp.

#reindeerboob is an Instagram Christmas time trend that I hope becomes a new holiday tradition. — Israel Vazquez (@Ghetto_Sithlord) December 3, 2017

And there are people warning not to be invited to parties, as they might wear this.

No one invite me to a Christmas party this year because I still have me reindeer boob sweater. — Kelley Heyer (@kelley_heyer) November 18, 2017

To those who still think this a good idea, take a moment to reflect on what you’ve done: