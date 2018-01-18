While advertising has evolved and come a long way in the last 60 years, a few people are still stuck in the mindset of those vintage ads. Just ask Eli Rezkallah, photographer and founder of Plastik Magazine.





Rezkallah explains that the photo series was created after a disturbing comment was made at a family gathering:

Last Thanksgiving, I overheard my uncles talk about how women are better off cooking, taking care of the kitchen, and fulfilling ‘their womanly duties.’ Although I know that not all men like my uncles think that way I was surprised to learn that some still do, so I went on to imagine a parallel universe, where roles are inverted and men are given a taste of their own sexist poison.

Thus, a concept was formed.

Finding inspiration from a few outdated ads, Rezkallah released “In A Parallel Universe,” which depicts men and women in stereotypical gender roles.

But there’s a twist: the roles are reversed.

Rezkallah also tweeted the series using the hashtag #TimesUp, referencing the anti-sexual harassment movement.

“In a parallel universe” is a series of fictional images, recreated from real ads in the mad men era, that question modern day sexism: showing it through a humorous light to spark a conversation through role play Check the rest of the project on https://t.co/aY00YjAAiD#timesup pic.twitter.com/QWd4RnP8I1 — Eli Rezkallah (@Elirezkallah) January 10, 2018

The role-reversal series attracted mixed reviews on Twitter.

What point are you actually making, that advertising was horrendously sexist 60 years ago. Hardly eye opening ground breaking or relevant to modern day. — iBet Boxing 💷 (@IBetB0xing) January 18, 2018

That universe isn't parallel. It exists mostly behind closed doors. And it's not a new fad. #DifferentStrokes — Johnny Mots (@akaJohnnyMots) January 18, 2018

Some noted that a similar series had already been created once before.

