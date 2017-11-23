If a possible friend and fan — or internet jokester — got their way, infamous cult leader Charles Manson would receive a crowd-funded funeral, according to TMZ.





Someone — possibly a loyal supporter of the convicted Manson Family ringleader, but maybe just someone pulling a prank in bad taste– set up a donations page on the website GoFundMe to make sure that Manson’s “remains are laid to rest with the honor, respect & dignity he deserves.”

The page “Please Help my friend Jason” — which has since been taken down — was set up by someone who appears to be an acquaintance of Manson’s last remaining relative, his alleged grandson Jason Freeman.

“It is with a heavy heart I must announce, not only have we lost a dear friend & loved one. Charles age 83, but two days prior to Charles’ passing away, his grandson Jason Lee Freeman lost his job,” the page’s description read. Freeman must now bear the cost of covering all expenses and “also cover the costs of doing what’s right by his grandfather,” it continued. The page did not appear to have any input from Freeman himself.

RELATED: The internet had no time for idiots who said “RIP Charles Manson” with a straight face

The crowd-funding page requested donations to pay for lawyers’ fees and travel arrangements, promising all those who donated would be a “part of this moment in history of freeing Charles from the same system that did everything in their power to destroy him.”

“We will not sit back & let them throw Mr. Manson away like trash. His whole life he lived with the pain of feeling unclaimed. We must not let this happen in death. Together we can help Jason bring his grandfather home & prove to the world Charles WAS LOVED & WILL BE CLAIMED!” it added.

Manson died of natural causes at at the age of 83 in Kern County hospital in California on Nov. 19. The enigmatic cult leader orchestrated the brutal Manson Family murders that occurred in 1969, including the gruesome stabbing of pregnant actress Sharon Tate — the wife of director Roman Polanski — and was serving a life sentence. He had been in prison for 45 years at the time of his death.

Debra Tate, the sister of Sharon Tate recently told PEOPLE magazine that for 48 years, Manson and his cultists who were also convicted — Tex Watson, Patricia Krenwinkel, Leslie Van Houten and now-deceased Susan Atkins — have been a part of her life.

“Each one of these people and myself now have are spirits or our wills are slightly entangled,” Tate said told People.

Tate is now 65, and the news of Manson’s death comes as she is battling breast cancer. She told the Daily News that she believed Manson would always be behind bars, but she made it her life’s work to make sure the others did not get out

“I sit across from these monsters many times a year, and I know very clearly they’re still capable of heinous acts. For that reason, I’ve dedicated myself to seeing they stay right where they are until they draw their last breath,” Tate said. “So they can’t hurt anyone else.”

RELATED: Charles Manson’s latest mugshot shows the face of evil 50 years later