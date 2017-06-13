Source tells reporter “mass hysteria” has engulfed the White House over possible firing of Special Counsel Robert Mueller

Ever since Chris Ruddy, CEO of the conservative news outlet Newsmax, publicly stated that President Trump is contemplating firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Washington has seemingly been spinning in overdrive.

Inside the White House, things could be even more out of control.

White House correspondent April Ryan, of American Urban Radio Networks, went on CNN on Monday night and told host Erin Burnett that there is “mass hysteria” in the White House over the possibility of firing the former FBI director.

“Let me give you a little bit of insight from inside the West Wing right now,” Ryan said. “One of my sources reached out to me just before we went on air, and they said there’s mass hysteria in the West Wing about this. We don’t know if it’s going to happen or if it won’t happen. But what we do know, if indeed the president does fire Mueller, it shows he’s impeding the process yet again.”





“Some would even say it’s obstruction of justice again,” she added. “This process has to play out because of what he did with [fired FBI director James] Comey and also calling for the investigation to end.”

“There’s a lot of smoke, and there’s a lot of alarm bells going off,” Ryan continued. “Now the question is, where’s the fire? Republicans and Democrats alike are calling for this investigation, for the process to continue. And for this president, if he does decide to [fire Mueller], it would be a big problem for him politically.”

Trump supporters such as Newt Gingrich and others have seemed to be greasing the wheel for the eventual ouster of Mueller.

Gingrich tweeted, “Republicans are delusional if they think the special counsel is going to be fair. Look who he is hiring.check fec reports. Time to rethink.”

Republicans are delusional if they think the special counsel is going to be fair. Look who he is hiring.check fec reports. Time to rethink. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) June 12, 2017

Yet that tweet contradicts what Gingrich tweeted just less than a month ago, saying, “Robert Mueller is superb choice to be special counsel. His reputation is impeccable for honesty and integrity.”