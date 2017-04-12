Speculation about Megyn Kelly’s first NBC interview indicates that she’s going to be huge for the network

Megyn Kelly could begin her career at NBC with a heavyweight interview.

Page Six’s Emily Smith speculated that NBC News chairman Andy Lack, who has been in Russia this week, is trying to land an interview for Kelly with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Smith wonders if Lack would give the interview to Kelly to debut her new Sunday night magazine show.

Other options to take the interview are two NBC veteran stalwarts: Matt Lauer of “Today” and NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt.

Smith reported that NBC insiders don’t have a definitive answer as to who will land the huge interview.





One insider told Smith, “Andy Lack has been in Russia having meetings to land an interview with Putin,” adding that Lack was hoping to meet with the Russian autocrat’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov. “It is not clear who would do the Putin interview. News chiefs decide based on who would be best for the job. This isn’t Megyn’s interview — yet.”

The source noted that Lack’s Russia stop comes at the back end of a tour of the network’s European bureaus, plus meetings in France with Euronews — a network NBC acquired a 25 percent stake of, believing it will compete worldwide with CNN.

An interview with Putin — considering the FBI’s investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign, and now President Donald Trump’s involvement in Syria — would put Kelly in front of a global audience.

Kelly was released from her Fox News contract last week. She will begin her morning show in the fall, but her Sunday night show begin this summer.

Stay tuned.