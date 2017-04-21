According to new reports, Aaron Hernandez allegedly left a suicide note for an unexpected person

According to the Daily Mail, former NFL star Aaron Hernandez, 27, wrote three suicide notes before hanging himself in his prison cell in the early hours of Wednesday morning: one for his fiancée Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, one for their four-year-old daughter Avielle and one for his prison lover.

Their sources claim that the unidentified man was the last person Hernandez spoke to before taking his life, and that he is now under “eyeball to eyeball” suicide watch. The Daily Mail also claims sources confirmed that Hernandez had been planning his suicide for weeks, giving away his personal belongings to fellow inmates and covering his cell floor in soap so that “if he lost his nerve, he wouldn’t be able to save himself.”





While other news publications have picked up the rumors, other outlets, such as Boston-based Barstool Sports, aren’t buying into them.

“I’m going to have to call bullshit here,” writer Feitelberg said. “Aaron Hernandez very well may have been gay, or maybe he was just prison gay, but I feel like the time to out yourself isn’t while you’re hanging from a window by a bedsheet […] I could be wrong, but before I believe this I’m gonna have to hear it from, oh I don’t know, any local outlet, you know the ones with actual sources.”

Forgive me if I doubt DailyMail's "Hernandez left a note for his gay lover" article. Not exactly the best way to hide being gay. — Feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) April 21, 2017

So far, investigators have yet to release what Hernandez’s notes said, so it’s unclear if the Daily Mail’s allegations are true. However, TMZ’s Thursday report disputes the Daily Mail’s claims, saying that two of the notes were “written to specific people,” while the third “addressed the general public.”

