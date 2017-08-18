Afraid he’ll be seen as “a Colin Kaepernick,” one NFL star may stop his national anthem protest

Considering how difficult Colin Kaepernick’s job search has been this NFL offseason, another player is considering discontinuing his national anthem protest during the upcoming season.

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle DaQuan Jones is hesitant to join a handful of his teammates in protesting the national anthem by raising a fist in the air before each game. Speaking with ESPN, Jones explained his uncertainty.

“It’s going to affect your job, your endorsements and your money,” he said. “Someone like me, going into my fourth year, I’m trying to get paid too. A lot of teams will look down at that and say, ‘He’s a Colin Kaepernick.'”





Last season, Jones, defensive lineman Jurrell Casey and linebacker Wesley Woodyard raised their fists in the air following the playing of the national anthem to stand in solidarity with people of color who have lost their lives at the hands of law enforcement officers and to raise awareness of growing racial tensions in the United States. Given the recent violence committed by white supremacists in Charlottesville, all three haven’t totally ruled out the possibility of continuing.

“I feel like America is in a bad place right now, with all the racial tension,” Woodyard said. “We have to be better than our ancestors were. It’s 2017, and we’re still struggling with issues we had in the 1930s.”

