Floyd Mayweather crossed the line with the latest insult he hurled at rival Conor McGregor

(Warning: This video contains foul language.)
During his London news conference to promote his upcoming fight against Conor McGregor on Friday, boxer Floyd Mayweather took their name-calling jabs to another level when he called his rival a homophobic slur.
The fighters were wrapping up the conference when Mayweather grabbed the microphone and started hurling insults at McGregor by calling him a “punk, f****t, ho.”
McGregor, who was accused of making racist comments towards Mayweather on Tuesday when he told Mayweather to “Dance for me, boy,” didn’t give his future opponent a reaction. When asked about the incident, Mayweather responded by saying, “I don’t worry about that.”
Now, it seems it’s his turn to take some heat for his controversial comment.
