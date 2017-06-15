Former MLB star believed to be injured in horrific car crash into a building in New Jersey

John Valentin, 50, of Holmdel, New Jersey was behind the wheel of an SUV that crashed into a building in Red Bank, New Jersey on Thursday morning. Valentin is a former stand out baseball player for the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets.

Red Bank Green reported that John Valentin and Divina Valentin were in a vehicle that crashed into the first floor of an office building in Red Bank, N.J. According to the website, the two were taken to the nearby Riverview Medical Center for treatment of their injures. According to “Game of My Life: Boston Red Sox,” Divina, 70, is John Valentin’s mother.





The pair were stuck in the vehicle for about 20 minutes before being removed by emergency personnel.

Red Bank Police Chief Darren McConnell told Red Bank Green that the injuries did not appear to be life threatening and may have been due to a medical issue with the driver.

From 1992-2001, Valentin was a stand out player for the Boston Red Sox. He finished his career with the New York Mets in 2002.

Valentin is only a few years removed from the last time he suited up in a Major League Baseball uniform. From 2012-2015, Valentin was an assistant hitting coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers.