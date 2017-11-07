Former MLB star feared dead after a plane went down in the Gulf of Mexico

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Roy Halladay is feared to have died after a plane registered to him crashed in the Gulf of Mexico.

While authorities have not yet released the identity, one person has been confirmed dead, killed as Halladay’s ICON A5 light sport aircraft crashed into the Gulf 10 miles west of St. Petersburg at about 1 p.m, according to the Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

While it was not immediately clear whether eight-time All-Star and two-time Cy Young award winner was flying the plane at the time of the incident, reports suggest photos from the wreckage show the tail number of the crashed plane, which matches pictures of the aircraft Halladay has shared on social media:





I’m really not big on posting pic’s of my stuff and I’ll never be on Cribs… but this A5 is so outrageous I’d feel guilty not sharing pics! pic.twitter.com/UUmZMfgsff — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 17, 2017

I have dreamed about owning a A5 since I retired! Real life is better then my dreams!! Thx Kirk & everyone @ICONAircraft pic.twitter.com/wkk6TtjAY4 — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 13, 2017

“I’ve been dreaming about flying since I was a boy but was only able to become a pilot once I retired from baseball,” Halladay once said of flying. “I’ve owned other aircraft, but no aircraft embodies the adventure or captured the dream of flying like the A5. Not only is it the safest and easiest aircraft I’ve ever flown, it is hands-down the most fun. The beaches, lakes, and waterways my family and I get to explore around Florida are mind-blowing. Words don’t do justice to what the A5 allows us to experience. Even my wife, who used to be uncomfortable in small planes, now asks where we should take the A5 for the weekend. I’m honored to own the first A5 Founders Edition.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.