He’s one of the most popular and recognizable professional wrestlers ever, but how much do you really know about the man who goes by Hulk Hogan?

Terry Gene Bollea was born in Augusta, Ga., and grew up in Tampa, Fla. Before pursuing wrestling, he studied music.

RELATED: Andre the Giant vs. Hulk Hogan at Wrestlemania III set the stage for unforgettable Wrestlemania matches to come

He has also starred in Hollywood films and granted more than 200 requests from the Make-a-Wish Foundation.