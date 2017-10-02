Helpline crashes after NFL fans express whether or not they want Budweiser to sponsor the NFL

Anheuser Busch received so much feedback from one Facebook post that its consumer helpline went down temporarily.

A post appeared on a Facebook page called RockIt News encouraging NFL fans to tell Anheuser Busch whether or not they believed the company should continue to sponsor the NFL. Anheuser Busch recently added an option for consumers to inquire about their NFL sponsorship following nation-wide national anthem protests last week.

The company also shared the following statement:

These are complex issues that require in-depth discussions and nuanced debate. What I can say is that at Anheuser-Busch we have a long heritage of supporting the institutions and values that have made America so strong. That includes our armed forces and the national anthem as well as diversity, equality and freedom of speech. We proudly employ over 1,100 military veterans and we work every day to create an inclusive environment for all of our employees. Because only together can we achieve our dream of bringing people together for a better world.





Anyone with a strongly held opinion is welcome to call 1-800-DIAL BUD (342-5283), press option 1, and leave their thoughts.

