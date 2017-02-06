Mark Wahlberg took a lot of heat for leaving the Super Bowl early, but he had an admirable reason for ducking out

Last night the New England Patriots came back from 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl LI. The historic game marked Tom Brady’s fifth Super Bowl win, making him the only QB ever to achieve that feat. Patriots fans had a lot to celebrate last night, but one of their biggest supporters was missing when the Lombardi trophy was hoisted victoriously over Brady’s head — Mark Wahlberg.

Wahlberg was seen exiting the NRG Stadium in Houston early with his wife and sons. The actor took a lot of heat from people on Twitter for his actions.





Mark Wahlberg left early? What a fraud. Yet I'm sure if they make a movie about it, he'll be cast as the guy that called all the plays. — Billy Lanni (@BillyLanni) February 6, 2017

#MarkWahlberg left when he thought the patriots were going to lose. #bandwagon — Marty (@mfoley225) February 6, 2017

Not so fast, Twitter trolls! It turns out Wahlberg had a perfectly reasonable excuse for ducking out early that any parent can understand. Wahlberg took to his Instagram account in the early morning hours following his team’s big victory to clear up any misconceptions about his family leaving the game before the Patriots’ legendary comeback. “Family first,” Wahlberg insisted in the photo.

I had to leave the game early because my youngest son wasn't feeling well. Trust me, I would have loved to be at the stadium — but family first. Doesn't mean I don't love my Patriots too! ❤ A photo posted by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:43pm PST

Wahlberg also shared a hilarious screenshot of himself speaking on the phone with his good friend, rapper Ludacris. Ludacris was rooting for the Atlanta Falcons to win the big game, so of course when the Patriots made history and pulled out a win that nobody saw coming after a disastrous first quarter, Wahlberg just had to call his buddy to rub it in his face.