NFL Commissioner says league will get number of players protesting “at zero”

The NFL is not changing its national anthem policy to require players to stand during the national anthem, though the league “believes everyone should stand for the national anthem,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Goodell and several owners said Tuesday at the league’s fall meetings that altering the language from “should stand” to “must stand” was not discussed. He claimed that the NFL only has “about a half-dozen players” protesting the National Anthem and that the league was going to “try to put that [number of players protesting] at zero.”

Roger Goodell: "We have about a half dozen players that are protesting … We're going to continue to work to try to put that at zero." pic.twitter.com/C5lGAssk8G — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 18, 2017

Goodell reiterated that the league and its 32 clubs “believe everyone should stand for the national anthem. It’s an important part of the game.”

Asked about owners who threatened discipline for players who didn’t stand, Goodell said the owners didn’t discuss it. “What we’re looking to do is to continue to give people a focus on football,” said Goodell, according to CBS News.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.