Menu
Streaker at Buffalo Bills game Read this Next

Football fans congratulate a streaker for playing better than their team
Advertisement

After President Trump intervened in a shoplifting case that could have earned three UCLA basketball players up to ten years in a Chinese prison, Al Sharpton is giving him credit where credit is due.


“I think that President Trump speaking to [President] Xi to make whatever arrangements were made … was good,” the reverend told TMZ Sports when they caught up with him in New York City. “He did the right thing.”

However, he just couldn’t go without slipping in one little dig at the president, saying, “It shows even a broke clock is right twice a day.”

RELATED: Arrested UCLA basketball players address President Trump as they learn their punishment

Players LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley returned home from Shanghai on Tuesday after a 12-hour flight. While there for their first game of the season against Georgia Tech, the trio had allegedly stolen Louis Vuitton sunglasses from a store in the area last week. The UCLA athletic director later clarified that they had actually stolen merchandise from three different stores before getting arrested. Towards the end of his Asian tour, President Trump worked with Chinese President Xi to secure their release. A $2,200 bail was posted in order to get them out of jail, which was refunded once the charges were withdrawn.

In a press conference on Tuesday, the players took the podium to apologized for their behavior and to thank President Trump for intervening on their behalf. Just hours earlier, the president had wondered via Twitter whether he’d be getting any appreciation from the players, saying, “Do you think the three UCLA Basketball Players will say thank you President Trump? They were headed for 10 years in jail!”

RELATED: Oakland A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell’s increasingly bizarre behavior is captured on 911 call

The players will be “suspended indefinitely” from the school’s basketball program until an appropriate punishment for their actions is determined.

President Trump gets praise from an unlikely source after intervening on behalf of UCLA players Left: AP Photo/Bullit Marquez Right: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Jon Bon Jovi let Pink “get into his pants” — and her husband’s reaction was priceless

Jon Bon Jovi let Pink “get into his pants” — and her husband’s reaction was priceless

Arrested UCLA basketball players address President Trump as they learn their punishment

Arrested UCLA basketball players address President Trump as they learn their punishment

Mark Hamill surprises “Star Wars” fans with a magical appearance in Disneyland

Mark Hamill surprises “Star Wars” fans with a magical appearance in Disneyland

A medical emergency led to Chrissy Teigen almost losing important member of her family

A medical emergency led to Chrissy Teigen almost losing important member of her family

Joe Biden commented on the gun one man used to stop the Texas shooter, and it did not go well

Joe Biden commented on the gun one man used to stop the Texas shooter, and it did not go well

Stories You Might Like

Football fans congratulate a streaker for playing better than their team
Sports

Football fans congratulate a streaker for playing better than their team

,
There’s one thing that’s put Kaepernick’s controversial meeting with the NFL on hold
Sports

There’s one thing that’s put Kaepernick’s controversial meeting with the NFL on hold

,
Wife of former MLB star killed in a plane crash tried her hardest to prevent the tragedy
Sports

Wife of former MLB star killed in a plane crash tried her hardest to prevent the tragedy

,
A popular NFL wife says the Raiders allowed Derek Carr’s injury over the national anthem
Sports

A popular NFL wife says the Raiders allowed Derek Carr’s injury over the national anthem

,
Advertisement