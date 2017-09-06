Ray Lewis says Colin Kaepernick’s girlfriend sunk his contract talks with a “racist” tweet

On Tuesday’s edition of “Inside the NFL,” former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis said his old team intended to sign free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick earlier this summer, but it fell apart because the QB’s girlfriend, Nessa Diab, posted a “racist” tweet, reported the New York Daily News and Deadspin.

Lewis said Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti called him to get advice on Kaepernick.

“When me and Steve Bisciotti were talking, this is what we were talking about,” Lewis said. “We were talking about giving this kid an opportunity to get back in the National Football League. … I’ve never been against Colin Kaepernick. But I am against the way he’s done it.”





“Then, his girl goes out and put out this racist gesture, and she doesn’t know we’re in the back office about to try to get this guy signed,” Lewis continued.

The tweet in question shows a photo of Lewis and Bisciotti embracing, posted alongside a photo of of Samuel L. Jackson’s character in the movie “Django Unchained” embracing Leonardo DiCaprio’s slave-owner character.

“Steve Bisciotti said, ‘I want to hear Colin Kaepernick speak to let me know that he wants to play football,'” Lewis said. “And it never happens because that picture comes up the next day.”

Co-host Phil Simms was doubtful about the story and asked Lewis why he hadn’t mentioned it before. Lewis replied, “Because everyone wanted to tell their own story.”

Kaepernick remains unemployed, and some believe he’s been blackballed for his national anthem protest against racial injustice and police brutality.