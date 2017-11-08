Wife of former MLB star killed in a plane crash tried her hardest to prevent the tragedy

Late former Major League Baseball pitcher Roy Halladay’s wife was “very against” her husband purchasing a flying a plane, according to a since-removed YouTube video shared by ICON Aircraft last month.

“I didn’t grow up with airplanes,” Brandy Halladay said in the harrowing video, adding, “or a comfort level like he did in small airplanes.”

“She fought me the whole way,” Halladay informed viewers.

“I fought hard. I was very against it,” his wife said of buying the plane that would ultimately take his life, adding that she only came around to the idea after he took her for a ride during a training flight. “I looked over [at Halladay] and said ‘I get it, I get it’ … this is amazing.”





The former pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies died at the age of 40 on Tuesday after his plane went down in the Gulf of Mexico. No may day calls were reported prior to the crash. His former team released a statement following the heartbreaking news:

We are numb over the very tragic news about Roy’s untimely death. There are no words to describe the sadness that the entire Phillies family is feeling over the loss of one of the most respected human beings to ever play the game.

ICON, the manufacturer of Halladay’s plane, was notified of the tragedy and is conducting an investigation into what may have gone wrong. The company expressed its condolences in a statement:

We were devastated to learn that former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay died today in an accident involving an ICON A5 in the Gulf of Mexico. ICON will do everything it can to support the accident investigation going forward and we will comment further when more information is available.

Halladay is survived by his wife and two children.