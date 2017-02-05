Your need-to-knows before Super Bowl LI

Everything about it is super – the teams, the atmosphere, the price for tickets.

This Super Bowl – officially Super Bowl LI (51) – features a veteran championship team and a rising star team, a new set of viral commercials and a halftime performance by a pop icon.

RELATED: Lady Gaga promises Super Bowl performance will represent the “spirit of this country”

As for all the other details, here’s what you need to know about this year’s game.





Who is playing?

The New England Patriots, the AFC champions, will take on the Atlanta Falcons the NFC champions.

Where is Super Bowl LI being played?

Super Bowl LI will be played at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

When is the game?

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017

What time does the game start?

The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET.

What about the pre-game show?

It is set to start at 11 a.m. ET on Fox. The coverage will include a sit-down interview with President Donald Trump. Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly will conduct the interview, and, according to Fox, it should air around 4 p.m. ET.

What channel is it on; is there a live stream?

The game will be broadcast on Fox. To watch it online, go to Fox Sports Go.

Who are the announcers:

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews and Chris Myers

What’s the line?

New England opened as a 3-point favorite over Atlanta.

How much do the ads cost?

A 30-second commercial for Super Bowl LI costs $5 million, according to Variety, $166,666 per second. A 30-second ad for the first Super Bowl in 1967 cost $42,000, or $1,400 per second.

RELATED: The elusive Bud Light “golden can” will get you Super Bowl tickets for life

How much do tickets cost?

The least expensive ticket on Ticketmaster is $5,000. That ticket is for an end-zone seat – one end-zone seat. The most expensive ticket is $11,994. That’s a sideline seat.

Who is staring in the halftime show?

Lady Gaga will star in the halftime show.

Cool things

Fox will offer a “Be the Player” feature, Intel technology that allows viewers “to get inside the helmet of any player on the field.” Thirty-eight Ultra High Definition cameras will be placed around the perimeter of the field to allow producers to replicate a player’s perspective for the home viewing audience.

Fox will use a total of 70 cameras during the game, including 24 cameras installed in the end-zone pylons.