Stephen Colbert delivers heartfelt message about New York resiliency in wake of attack

Stephen Colbert opened Tuesday’s “The Late Show” with a defiant message about the resiliency of New Yorkers in the aftermath of the truck attack that occurred not long before the show taped in front of a live audience.

New Yorkers, Colbert said, will never live in fear.

“Shortly before we began taping tonight’s show, we learned about the horrific events here in New York City,” Colbert said. “It appears a terrorist has attacked innocent citizens in lower Manhattan. And all of our hearts, all of our broken hearts go out to everyone affected and to all of those who live and work in this great city.”





“All of our hearts, all of our broken hearts go out to everyone affected,” Colbert continued. “And to all those who live and work in this great city: tomorrow and the next day, New Yorkers will wake up to new details about what happened; tomorrow and the next day, New Yorkers will also wake up and keep going. Because in an uncertain world, one thing is for sure, New Yorkers will never live in fear.”

On Tuesday afternoon, 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, who hailed from Uzbekistan before moving to the United States in 2010, drove a Home Depot pickup truck onto a bike path in lower Manhattan, plowing over people as he drove for 17 blocks.

Saipov is suspected of killing eight people and injuring others. The rampage ended when New York Police Department officer Ryan Nash shot Saipov in the stomach to allow officers to take him into custody