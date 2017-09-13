Stevie Wonder blasts climate change deniers as either “blind or unintelligent”

As he softly played the organ as if the stage were his own personal cathedral during the “Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief” broadcast, Stevie Wonder left no doubt where he stands on the issue of climate change: he’s a true believer.

The music legend sent a message to all the deniers at the start of a performance shown across the country on all the major networks.

“We’ve come together today to love on the people who have been devastated by the hurricanes. When love goes into action, it preferences no color of skin, no ethnicity, no religious beliefs, no sexual preferences and no political persuasions. It just loves.”





Wonder continued his sermon by taking a more explicitly political stance on climate change.

“As we should begin to love and value our planet, and anyone who believes that there’s no such thing as global warming must be blind or unintelligent. Lord, please save us all.”

Wonder, who sang a cover of Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me” for the show, may have kicked off the hour-long broadcast by decrying climate change deniers, but he didn’t call anyone out by name. Wonder made no mention of President Trump, who pulled the United States out of the Paris Climate Accord, or other members of his administration, which has proposed heavy cuts to federal funding of climate change research.

According to ABC News, “Hand in Hand” raised more than $44 million for the victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.