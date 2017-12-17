Menu
Warning: this footage is graphic and contains NSFW language.

Colorado police had no idea until after they fired nine shots that the guy with a gun who wasn’t responding to commands used to be one of their own, body camera footage reveals.


That fatal police shooting in Arapahoe County, Colo., that occurred just before 10 p.m. on Oct. 29, has been released an it shows that the moment police opened fire on 50-year-old Mark Bidon when he ignored commands not to move.

Police in the video can be heard saying he had a loaded pistol in his lap and shouting, “Mark, what are you doing? Don’t, don’t, don’t. don’t, don’t.”

Moments later, Bidon moved and was shot.

After the shooting, one officer says “What the f**k, man. Who is this dude?” Another officer acknowledged that he knew Bidon from when he worked at the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

KDVR/screenshot

The confrontation began when an officer spotted an armed Bidon near the parking lot of his former employer, blocking an exit. Video obtained by KDVR shows what this looked like and how the police initially came into contact with Bidon.

Bidon resigned from the force in 2010, but the circumstances surrounding that departure are not immediately clear. Investigators aren’t certain why he was parked where he was with a loaded gun, but police on scene were convinced that he planned to shoot them. The fatal shooting was ruled justified.

Bidon’s obituary revealed that he is survived by his parents, two sisters, four nieces and a nephew.

Matt Naham About the author:
Matt Naham is the Weekend Editor  for Rare. Follow him on Twitter @matt_naham.
