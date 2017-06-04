Stunning photo shows a man mowing his lawn in the shadow of a tornado without a care in the world

When a tornado touched down near Three Hills in Alberta, Canada, on Friday, one man wouldn’t let that keep him from his yard work.

Cecilia Wessels posted the photo, which is going viral on Facebook, of her husband Theunis Wessels as he brazenly mows the lawn with a tornado contorting the clouds behind him.

She told CBC News that she gave her husband a to-do list and went to take a nap. She woke up to her daughter telling her that her father refused to come inside even with a tornado on the horizon.





Wessels says her whole neighborhood was outside taking photos and videos of the funnel, which caused some property damage but no injuries.

She didn’t expect the photo to get this big, she claims, telling CBC: “Now everyone is like, ‘Why is your husband mowing the lawn?”

Theunis Wessels insists he was never in any danger. He told CBC: “It looks much closer if you look in the photo, but it was really far away. Well, not really far, far away, but it was far away from us. I was keeping an eye on it”