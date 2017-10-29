Subtle difference between burger emojis causes deliciously-heated debate on Twitter

How do you make a cheeseburger? You might as well be asking about the Declaration of Independence, or something. This stuff is sacred, folks.

Which is why when a detail-oriented Twitter user found a small difference between the burger emoji on Apple and Google operating systems, all hell broke loose. See for yourself:

I think we need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top pic.twitter.com/PgXmCkY3Yc — Thomas Baekdal (@baekdal) October 28, 2017

On iOS, Apple places the tomato on top of the cheese, which is on top of the patty. Under it all, however, is the lettuce — which some Twitter users pointed out was improper. The cool, crisp lettuce can wilt under the heat of the patty. And any grease that comes off the patty will inevitably slide off the leaf and into the eater’s lap. Bad form.





If Apple is unusual, Google is on another planet — for their cheese placement alone. While they order the lettuce and tomato properly, their cheese is, alarmingly, on the bottom of the sandwich. (What are you thinking, guys?!)

Another person sent around the Emojipedia entry for the burger — of course that exists, it’s 2017, after all — revealing that there are, in fact, MANY layers to this sandwich.

Of the tech companies making hamburgers, perhaps only Microsoft got it right.

UPDATE: Google has responded: