Menu
joseph boston child molestor Read this Next

A California teen has confessed to molesting a staggering number of kids since he was 10 years old
Advertisement

The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to fully enforce a ban on travel to the United States by residents of six mostly Muslim countries.


The justices say in an order Monday that the policy can take full effect even as legal challenges against it make their way through the courts.

The ban applies to travelers from Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. Lower courts had said people from those nations with a claim of a “bona fide” relationship with someone in the United States could not be kept out of the country. Grandparents, cousins and other relatives were among those courts said could not be excluded.

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor would have left the lower court orders in place.

RELATED: Sessions rightly says Obama’s DACA executive order is unconstitutional, but so is Trump’s travel ban

Supreme Court rules that Trump Travel Ban can be enforced Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images

Associated Press

Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Kevin Spacey just got even worse news about the future of his acting career

Kevin Spacey just got even worse news about the future of his acting career

Johnny Galecki shares his first behind-the-scenes photo from the reboot of “Roseanne”

Johnny Galecki shares his first behind-the-scenes photo from the reboot of “Roseanne”

Workers at an award-winning Houston food truck say they endured a robbery at gunpoint

Workers at an award-winning Houston food truck say they endured a robbery at gunpoint

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding cake is going to be bananas — literally!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding cake is going to be bananas — literally!

This nasty Golden Corral somehow reopened the same day 20 disgusting health violations shut it down

This nasty Golden Corral somehow reopened the same day 20 disgusting health violations shut it down

A journal reveals the heartbreaking final words of a girl who committed suicide to escape her bullies
Rare News

A journal reveals the heartbreaking final words of a girl who committed suicide to escape her bullies

,
After a jury found her guilty, a former Florida Democrat representative is headed to prison
Across the U.S.A.

After a jury found her guilty, a former Florida Democrat representative is headed to prison

,
This nasty Golden Corral somehow reopened the same day 20 disgusting health violations shut it down
Business

This nasty Golden Corral somehow reopened the same day 20 disgusting health violations shut it down

A California teen has confessed to molesting a staggering number of kids since he was 10 years old
Across the U.S.A.

A California teen has confessed to molesting a staggering number of kids since he was 10 years old

,
Advertisement