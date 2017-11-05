Sutherland Springs church shooter identified

A 26-year-old named Devin Patrick Kelley has been named as the suspect in Sunday morning’s massacre at a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
Public records acquired by the Daily Beast show that Kelley was a resident of New Braunfels, Texas, which is a suburb of San Antonio. Kelley’s mother-in-law listed a P.O. box in Sutherland Springs as his mailing address.
RELATED: Dozens killed in mass shooting at small-town Baptist church in Texas, say officials
Social media accounts apparently connected to Kelley say he served in the Air Force from after graduating high school in 2009 until 2013.
This is a developing story.