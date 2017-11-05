Sutherland Springs church shooter identified

A 26-year-old named Devin Patrick Kelley has been named as the suspect in Sunday morning’s massacre at a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

CBS News reports Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, is the suspect behind the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) November 5, 2017

Public records acquired by the Daily Beast show that Kelley was a resident of New Braunfels, Texas, which is a suburb of San Antonio. Kelley’s mother-in-law listed a P.O. box in Sutherland Springs as his mailing address.

Social media accounts apparently connected to Kelley say he served in the Air Force from after graduating high school in 2009 until 2013.





Image of the shooter Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, behind Sutherland Springs church shooting. 20+ dead & 20+ injured https://t.co/tXy1grgnp6 pic.twitter.com/rabqgiq3uR — Terror Today (@TerrorToday) November 5, 2017

This is a developing story.