Sylvester Stallone was accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in the 1980s, according to a shocking police report obtained by the Daily Mail.





Retired Las Vegas police department detective sergeant John Samolovitch confirmed to the outlet that the facts alleging that the veteran actor “intimidated” the teenager into a threesome was a legitimate copy of the original report.

According to the the claim, the unnamed teen alleged that Sylvester Stallone, 71, had sex with her and he encouraged his bodyguard, Michael “Mike” De Luca to engage with them at the former Las Vegas Hilton Hotel.

The teen said that she felt “very uncomfortable” by the incident, but felt that she had “no choice.” De Luca allegedly forced her to give him oral sex before penetrating her, while Stallone made her perform oral sex on him, reported the Daily Mail.

The police report said that following the encounter, the “Rocky” star threatened to “beat her head in” if she told anyone as both of them were married, and then they proceeded to laugh.

The teen decided not to pursue charges against either De Luca or Stallone because she felt “humilitated and ashamed” as well as “scared,” according to the report.

Police were made aware of the incident after a hotel employee reported that the victim’s friend said she needed advice on the matter, reported the Daily Mail.

At the time of the alleged incident, Stallone was 40 years old starring in the trucker drama “Over the Top” and De Luca was 27.

The teen allegedly met the actor while staying at the Hilton with a family friend from July 18 to 28, and actor David Mendenhall — Stallone’s son in his movie — introduced her to him on July 23, 1986. She reported that upon meeting, Stallone asked her her age and “how she got such a build” after she told him she was 16. According to her, she was asked by his bodyguard what she would do if Stallone made a pass at her and she replied, saying she “would probably make a pass back at him.”

De Luca gave her keys to a 27th floor room where she met Stallone and his bodyguard. She alleged that she and Stallone got undressed in the bedroom and had intercourse while De Luca waited in the bathroom, reported the Daily Mail.

The teen reportedly told police that they “really didn’t have sex” because Stallone only inserted himself “a little ways” into her and he remarked that she was “very tight”, before asking her if she’d ever had a threesome.

According to the police report, the “emotionally upset” teen revealed that she wouldn’t have pursued the matter if the incident had only been with Stallone, but his bodyguards involvement caused her to be confused.

The report was made just before it was revealed that Stallone’s half-sister Toni-Ann threatened him a lawsuit, alleging that he had raped and sexually assaulted her.

The revelation of this accusation makes Stallone the latest Hollywood heavyweight facing charges of sexual harassment or assault. In the wake of bombshell claims made against Harvey Weinstein, Hollywood elites including Louis C.K. and Kevin Spacey faced damaging accusations, as well as political big wigs such as Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore and Democratic Senator Al Franken.

According to the Daily Mail, Stallone’s camp has yet to comment on the revelations.