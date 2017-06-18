Syrian fighter jet drops bombs near U.S. allies, and America responds by shooting it down

The U.S. military has announced that it shot down a Syrian Air Force fighter jet on Sunday after it dropped bombs near U.S. partner forces who were fighting ISIS.

U.S. officials say that the shoot-down was done in the “collective self defense” of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), allies in the fight against ISIS.

A U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet shot down the Assad regime’s SU-22, which “wound[ed] a number of SDF fighters and [drove] the SDF from the town” of Ja’Din.





US confirms shot down #Syria SU-22 fighter jet "in accordance with rules of engagement & collective self-defense". A 1st in 6 year war. pic.twitter.com/NlJa4XhbjP — Jon Williams (@WilliamsJon) June 18, 2017

“The coalition’s mission is to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria,” the Pentagon said in a statement. “The coalition does not seek to fight Syrian regime, Russian or pro-regime forces partnered with them, but will not hesitate to defend coalition or partner forces from any threat. ”

The coalition said the Russia was contacted before the Syrian plane was shot down.