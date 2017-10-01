The Monty Hall moments on “Let’s Make A Deal” still making people smile all these years later

Everyone who was alive to watch him on TV then loved him, everyone who was born after the fact and saw the “Let’s Make A Deal” reruns thought the same, and those of us who were introduced to him for the first time in 2010 learned a thing or two.

Monty Hall died of heart failure on Saturday at age 96 at his home in California.

Hall became the face of “Let’s Make a Deal” in 1963 and never looked back, setting the standard for all game shows to follow.

All you have to do is go to YouTube and type in Monty Hall “Let’s Make A Deal” and you’ll find some of the internet’s most cherished moments. When you watch these videos you watch a time capsule.

How could we forget where it all began?

The style, the cars, the advertisements and the prizes of the era all jump off the screen like the velvety sound of “a brand new car” jumps directly into your imagination.

There’s the unforgettably goofy contestants of the 70s.

And the contestants melting down over Wurlitzer grand pianos and trips to Europe.

And, what about Hall’s return to “TV’s trading floor” in 2010?

The audience went nuts, and that’s about all you need to know.